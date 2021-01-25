Are you sneezing? Pollen count high in Central Florida this week

Feel yourself sneezing more than usual? That's because the pollen count in Central Florida this week is high.

"The pollen count is through the roof," FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas said on Monday. She explained that Orange County is currently in the medium to high range.

As we go into Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Central Florida will be in the red -- a high pollen count -- reaching up to 11.5.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers for Wednesday night and an incoming cold front though, so there is hopefully some chance of relief.

