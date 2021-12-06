Central Florida undergoes warm spell: Forecast for the week ahead

Looks like another foggy start to Monday in Central Florida.

Dense fog advisories are in play until 9 a.m., clearing from that point on. Skies will reveal a mixed look this afternoon featuring sun and clouds.

The 80s poke in for the afternoon. Expect warmth from the interior all the way to the coastal areas as a westerly breeze pushes the warmer conditions seaside.

Areas like Daytona Beach should see some great weather on Monday. Highs there will be really close to 80 by the afternoon, with dry conditions and some sunshine.

On Monday night, skies are partly cloudy with fog likely returning for the region. Advisories on the fog might be required early Tuesday morning.

Our warm spell will remain in play for the week ahead.

Closer to a cool front northwest of Florida, severe weather will be possible. Isolated damaging wind gusts and perhaps a tornado or two could be possible.

That front slides through Central Florida on Wednesday bringing just a few showers into the area. No cooldown is expected.

A stronger front approaches by late next weekend, Dec. 13. This system looks wetter and colder for the area.

