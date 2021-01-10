Central Florida wakes up to near-freezing temperatures, will it warm up this week?

Central Florida woke up to near-freezing temperatures and frost on Sunday morning.

The low for Orlando was 37 degrees, which is unusual for this time of year. The low for January typically only reaches about 51 degrees.

Clouds will burn off throughout the morning, setting the region up for a sunny day and warming temperatures up a little. Lows overnight will reach just the 40s.

Another cold front is on the way, though. It should arrive by Tuesday and it will drop temperatures back into the 30s once again.

A series of fronts will keep highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s throughout the week.

