Expand / Collapse search

Columbus Day Forecast: What the weather will be like in Central Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 35 Orlando

Weather Report: October 11, 2021

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Kristin Giannas gives the latest on the weather in Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. - It will be a nice afternoon across Central Florida, with rain chances on the low end.

Expect highs in the mid-and-upper 80s, with overnight lows dropping in the 60s and 70s.

today-1.jpeg

Winds will be light out of the northeast-east.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

A slightly more stable airmass compared to Sunday will limit thunderstorm development.

today-2-1.jpeg

Heavy downpours are possible as isolated showers move inland through the early evening, with activity winding down before sunset.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.