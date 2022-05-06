FOX 35 Weather Impact Day: Showers, strong storms possible overnight across Central Florida

The FOX 35 Storm Team has declared a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day for late tonight through late morning Saturday. A weakening cold front will course through the Florida Peninsula during this time with a line of showers and stronger storms in tow.

The northwest counties – Alachua, Levy, Dixie and Gilchrist – will see the storms first by mid-late evening. Heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds can be expected. Small hail is possible as well but, the risk looks fairly low.

Closer to midnight, storms will head into Marion and Flagler counties where heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will remain in play. The wee early morning hours of Saturday bring the storms into Seminole, Lake, Volusia, Sumter and Orange counties.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Future clouds and radar for Friday, May 6 at 11:30 p.m.

The line of storms could slow a bit once it reaches the Central Peninsula. Threats of heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will remain the main storm risks. Weather improves in the northern viewing area by 8 a.m, Saturday morning – southern viewing areas by late Saturday morning.

While this "event" could wrap up quicker than forecast, viewers and listeners should remember that the FOX 35 Storm Team is committed to keeping everyone safe across Central Florida.

Also, remember the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app! It's a powerful tool to keep you up to date on changing weather conditions. Severe weather alerts, live-streaming video and radar storm tracking are available right there on your mobile device!

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast high: 96 degrees

Tonight’s forecast low: 72 degrees

Main weather concerns: No storm concerns today. It's the heat that will make weather headlines again with record highs looking quite possible. Thursday we tied a long-standing record in Orlando. The city hit 96-degrees tying the 1915 record for the date. Record for Friday stands at 98-degrees going back to 1922. Winds will be breezy from the Southwest all day. Breeze will drive the heat all the way to the beaches this afternoon.

Showers and storms return tonight, mainly after 11 p.m. A few storms could get strong with a "LEVEL-1 POSSIBLE" severe storm outlook for the area. Main threats will be gusty winds, lightning and heavy rainfall. Storm threat shifts South through Saturday morning with the "LEVEL-1 POSSIBLE" severe risk heading with it.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Super hot and mainly dry at the parks today. Visitors are reminded that with the high heat, take breaks in the A/C, stay well hydrated and apply a good quality sunscreen to protect your skin.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Today is a great day to head to the beach. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s with loads of sunshine. Surf is 1-2 feet in an East-Southeast swell. As always..don't forget your sunscreen and stay well hydrated, you'll need it today!

Advertisement

LOOKING AHEAD: After the weekend rain clears, expect a great Mother's Day here in Central Florida. Highs will remain warm but, rain chances dry up until mid-week next week. Low pressure will lurk near Florida over the Atlantic during that time so breeze and rain chances look to be on the rise longer term, stay tuned!