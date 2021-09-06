Expand / Collapse search

Chances for high heat and afternoon rain continues on Labor Day

By Kristin Giannas
Weather Report: September 6, 2021

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King gives the latest on the weather in Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a hot weekend with above-average afternoon high temperatures, the trend continues on Labor Day.

Expect solid low-90s across the viewing area, with a warm wind out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Skies will be mostly sunny for much of the afternoon, with the chance for rain setting up after 3 p.m.

Coverage of rain will hold around 40 percent, with a steady increase in thunderstorm activity as we go through the workweek.

By Wednesday, the rain chance will be at 60 percent, as deep tropical moisture moves into the area from the Gulf of Mexico.

Overnight, it will be warm and muggy, with temperatures in the mid-and-upper 70s.

