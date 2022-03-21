How storms in Texas could bring storms to Orlando, Central Florida

Yet another multi-day severe weather event looks to unfold across the southern states beginning Monday.

RADAR: View radar and track the storms

The severe storm risk will rise across Texas late Monday afternoon and evening. Tornadoes – some quite strong – damaging winds, and extreme rainfall are the biggest threats with these systems. Storms will migrate eastward into Louisiana throughout the day on Tuesday with "significant" storm risk in and around New Orleans.

Damaging winds and strong tornadoes are looking more likely during this time. The severe weather risk then spreads into north and central Florida on Wednesday, and throughout the evening.

(FOX 35 Orlando)

While the line will begin weakening as it moves into Florida, residents should remain alert and aware. Heavy rainfall will be the biggest threat for those in the panhandle, Big Bend, and portions of the Northern Peninsula Wednesday evening.

Stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team as we track the storm risk over the next few days.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.