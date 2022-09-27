LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Ian updates, track, weather forecast, and school closings

Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane – a major hurricane – early Tuesday, and is expected to continue strengthening as it makes its way towards Florida. Several areas in Cental Florida and near Tampa are under various hurricane and tropical storm watches and warnings.

Find live updates on Hurricane Ian's track, the latest models and spaghetti models, school closures, sandbag locations, and evacuation orders below.

Reading in FOX 35 News app? Click here.

LATEST STORM UPDATES