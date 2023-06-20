Ocala slammed by torrential rain, flash floods possible

A flash flood warning continues in Ocala until 1 p.m. as heavy rains continue to slam the area, the National Weather Service said.

Rresidents are encouraged to avoid getting on the roads unless it's necessary, Ocala Fire Rescue said on Facebook. Officials shared photos and videos of the affected areas in Ocala, including the intersection of SW Pine Avenue and SW 17th Street. Tuscawilla Park is also experiencing flooding.

"A torrential downpour is currently underway with this storm. For your safety, please do not drive through flooded roadways. We recommend everyone stay indoors until the storm is over and the flooding subsides," the Ocala Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Ocala PD also shared a map of the flash flood warning.

During a flash flood warning, residents should move immediately to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through floodwaters, according to the National Weather Service.

MORE WEATHER NEWS:

This is a developing story. Stay tuned as the FOX 35 Storm Team provides updates.