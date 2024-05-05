Orlando weather: Central Florida to heat up with temps reaching the mid 90s

Your Sunday forecast will be very similar to what we experienced Saturday. Temperatures will be a few degrees above normal. Plan for highs to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s for inland areas and closer to the low to mid-80s near the coast. As the sea breeze begins to move inland, this will help spark a few isolated downpours and claps of thunder into early this afternoon. It won't be a widespread washout, but some of these downpours could bring brief times of heavy rain. This is especially true for areas near the I-75 corridor.

THIS WEEK:

The big story weather-wise this upcoming week will be the heat. A large area of high pressure will build in from the southwest, helping to keep the forecast mostly dry and very hot. Forecast high temperatures by midday will climb into the mid-90s, with the chance of temperatures just shy of the triple-digit range by Friday. The good news? The heat won't stick around too long, as a cold front arrives in time for the weekend, bringing scattered showers/storms and temperatures back to near 90 degrees.