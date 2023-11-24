Expand / Collapse search

Strong cold front in the cards for Central Florida next week with temps in the 40s

By Jayme King and Dani Medina
Published 
Updated 9:42PM
News
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando Weather Forecast: Nov.24, 2023

Sunny skies return on Saturday with a mild warming in temperatures. The rain returns on Sunday ahead of cold front that will usher in cooler temperatures.

ORLANDO, Fla. - With Thanksgiving now in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead to next week's weather forecast. 

Spoiler alert: It'll be chilly!

A strong cold front could be in the cards across Central Florida early next week. According to FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King, the region could see a big drop in temperatures next Tuesday and Wednesday. 

6ad588ea-slot3-11.jpg

It's still too early to tell exactly what the lows and highs will be, but longer-term forecast guidance suggests possible lows in the 40s with highs in the 60s. 

