Strong cold front in the cards for Central Florida next week with temps in the 40s
ORLANDO, Fla. - With Thanksgiving now in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead to next week's weather forecast.
Spoiler alert: It'll be chilly!
A strong cold front could be in the cards across Central Florida early next week. According to FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King, the region could see a big drop in temperatures next Tuesday and Wednesday.
It's still too early to tell exactly what the lows and highs will be, but longer-term forecast guidance suggests possible lows in the 40s with highs in the 60s.
