Strong cold front in the cards for Central Florida next week with temps in the 40s

With Thanksgiving now in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead to next week's weather forecast.

Spoiler alert: It'll be chilly!

A strong cold front could be in the cards across Central Florida early next week. According to FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King, the region could see a big drop in temperatures next Tuesday and Wednesday.

It's still too early to tell exactly what the lows and highs will be, but longer-term forecast guidance suggests possible lows in the 40s with highs in the 60s.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 WEATHER APP