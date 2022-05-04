Waterspout appears near Beachline Expressway in Brevard County

article

The National Weather Service confirms that a waterspout appeared over the Indian River right next to Beachline Expressway (State Road 528) Wednesday morning.

Barbara, a FOX 35 viewer, saw the waterspout as her husband was driving west on the expressway, and snapped a photo of it in her rearview mirror.

Around 11:20 a.m., the NWS said it received a report from a trained spotter about the waterspout that crossed over the expressway between Merritt Island and Cocoa.

"The spout did lift before reaching the mainland, and likely persisted as a funnel cloud for a bit," the NWS said in a tweet.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner says there was a small shower over the Indian River about that time which spawned the waterspout.