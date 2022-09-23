Hurricane Safety 101: Do you live in an evacuation zone? Do you have an evacuation plan?

article

During the Atlantic hurricane season, it's important to have an evacuation plan in place in case your community is impacted by a natural disaster.

Here are four things the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said residents should consider when creating an evacuation plan.

Find out if you live in a hurricane evacuation zone.

If you live in a high-risk area prone to storm surge amid a powerful storm, you may be ordered to evacuate. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) defines storm surge as "the dome of water pushed ashore by powerful hurricane winds," according to its website, and says it is "the greatest killer of people during hurricanes."

To see if you live in an evacuation zone, enter your address below.

The map will highlight the evacuation zones in various colors. If your address appears in one of the highlighted areas, use the map's legend to determine which zone you are in.

Tropical Storm Zone and Zone A are the most vulnerable, FDEM's website states.

If you live in one of those zones, NOAA officials say to plan ahead and know where you would go and how you would get there. "You do not need to travel hundreds of miles. Your destination could be a friend or relative who lives in a well-built home outside flood-prone areas," NOAA said in a statement on its website. Officials say to plan several routes.

Have a to-go bag ready with disaster supplies.

Whether you're sheltering in place, or have to leave your home ahead of a storm, NOAA recommends you have a bag of supplies prepared in case of a "potentially lengthy and unpleasant aftermath." NOAA suggests packing non-perishable food, water, and medicine to last each person in your family for at least three days. They also suggest having cash on hand, a radio, batteries, and phone chargers.

Follow evacuation orders if given.

Monitor FOX 35 News and pay attention to orders given by local officials to know when you need to evacuate.

MORE: Download the free FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts to help keep you and your family safe during severe weather

Have a plan in place for your pets.

If you need to evacuate, emergency management officials say do not leave your pets behind. While creating your evacuation plan, be sure to check with the place you plan to evacuate to, to see if they allow pets. As a last resort, FDEM's website says to contact local animal shelters to see if they provide emergency shelters for pets.