Storms headed toward Orlando this week: What to expect

Tuesday was a warm spring day with slightly cooler temperatures along the coast. However, the potential of storms returns to the Orlando area on Wednesday and Thursday, which is why those days will be FOX 35 Storm Alert Days.

Here is what to expect for the week ahead.

Wednesday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. Afternoon/evening storms are possible for Central Florida and the FOX 35 viewing are but more likely across parts of North Central Florida and the FOX 51 viewing area. It will be another warm afternoon in Orlando with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Heavier rain will be likely in the Big Bend region of Florida.



Thursday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. A cold front sweeps across central Florida. "Possible" risk (1/5) for strong to severe storms. Main weather threats: damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, isolated tornadoes. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s.



Storms Wednesday and Thursday in the Orlando area will have potential for gusty winds, hail, isolated tornadoes, and flooding.

Friday & the weekend: Dry skies and below seasonal temperatures in Orlando and the beaches through the weekend. Elevated rip current risk continues.



