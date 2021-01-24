Tampa Bay vs Green Bay: Weather conditions for Sunday's Buc's game

Sunday is game day for Buccaneers fans across Central Florida.

FOX 35 is tracking weather conditions for the game, played in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and viewing conditions right here at home in Orlando. The weather will be quite different.

Snow is in the forecast in Wisconsin. It has been snowing non-stop all Sunday morning and this snow will continue into the early afternoon hours. The best chance for snow during the game will be near kickoff, right before things begin to calm down. Either way, it will be cold as temperatures will be in the upper-20s for the entire game.

If you are planning on watching in the comfort of your own home, it will feel much warmer than Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail, but there will be enough sun to warm the interior to the mid-70s. Orlando has a forecast high of 75 degrees.

Enjoy the game and Go Bucs!

