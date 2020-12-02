Temperatures slightly warm up but remain cold, another front incoming

Keep your blankets and sweaters out! Central Florida will remain chilly.

The region woke up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s on Wednesday morning -- the coldest air we've seen yet this season. By the afternoon, highs reached the 50s. Temperatures will once again drop overnight, lowering back into the 30s and 40s.

However, it will be slightly warmer Wednesday night, with that trend continuing until the weekend. Warm air coming from the coast and high pressure over Central Florida will raise temperatures back into the 70s on Thursday.

This won't last long though as another front will move in on the weekend, dropping highs into the 60s and lows in the 40s. So, this cold blast will not be as low as the one that arrived earlier this week but it will still be chilly.

As the front moves in on Saturday, there is a potential for rainfall. Following the line of showers, temperatures will drop and stay cold into the week.

