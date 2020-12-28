New Year's Forecast: Temperatures in the 80s will return

After the coldest Christmas in 25 years for Central Florida, the New Year will be the complete opposite. Toasty high temperatures in the 80s will dominate the forecast for much of Central Florida as we bring 2020 to a close.

"Put away those heavy coats and keep the t-shirts and shorts on stand by," FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King said. He explained that Thursday, New Year's Eve, will be a warm day with evening temperatures that are really mild.

Then, on New Year's Day, highs will still be quite warm. The chance for a few showers will also come that Friday. As of right now, it looks like coverage will be less than 50 percent.

Forecast models show the approach of rainfall on the first day of 2021, with the highest coverage over Northern Florida as most of the front's energy will be focused up there. A rumble of thunder could be possible as well.

Taking a deeper look at New Year's Eve. temperatures will be in the upper 60s to right at 70 degrees when the ball drops at midnight. Conditions look dry Thursday night but, as previously mentioned, this could change on Friday.

New Year's Day will see toasty highs all across Central Florida. Shower chances will return but coverage looks to be on the lower side.

FOX 35 will track temperatures and rain chances as we draw closer.

