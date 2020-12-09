After coldest morning of the week, models show another front incoming

After waking up to the coldest air of the week on Wednesday morning, a warming trend will commence across Central Florida.

The region woke up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s. However, with the ongoing breeze, it felt more like sub-freezing temperatures.

Afternoon high temperatures will hit the low 60s on Wednesday, with overnight lows in the 40s. While this is still cold, it is warmer than Tuesday.

By Friday, FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas says to expect seasonal temperatures around 74 degrees and even warmer conditions over the weekend.

Winds will become east-southeasterly ahead of our next cold front, which approaches the state on Saturday.

Forecast models show the front moving over the Florida peninsula late Sunday, bringing a slight chance for rain -- 20 percent -- to Orlando.

Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm to near 80 degrees on Sunday. The front will then bring temperatures down to the upper 60s by Tuesday afternoon.

