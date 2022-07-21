4-year-old girl dead, man and 12-year-old critically hurt after incident at Longwood home: police

Officers are investigating after a 4-year-old girl was found dead and a man and a 12-year-old girl were found critically hurt following an incident at a Longwood home Thursday morning, according to police.

The Longwood Police Department said its officers responded to the house on Highland Street shortly before 6 a.m., after the 12-year-old girl left the home and walked to a McDonald's restaurant, located a mile away, to get help.

Police are investigating at a house on Highland Street in Longwood after a 4-year-old girl was found dead and a man and a 12-year-old girl was found critically hurt, according to police.

Police are investigating after they say a young person was found dead, and two others were found critically hurt at a Longwood home. (FOX 35 Orlando)

The man and the 12-year-old were taken to local hospitals in critical condition. Details about what led to the death and injuries were not immediately available.

MORE FLORIDA HEADLINES

During a news conference, investigators told reporters they believe the incident is domestic in nature. The mother of the children was not home at the time, police said.

There is no threat to the public and officers said they are not looking for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.