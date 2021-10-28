Expand / Collapse search

1 dead in fatal overturn crash in Lake County, FHP says

By FOX 35 News Staff
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida man is dead after a crash late Wednesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened on State Road 46 and Carroll Street just before midnight. 

According to FHP, the 44-year-old driver from Mount Dora was traveling eastbound on SR-46 and for an unknown reason left the roadway and overturned. 

He was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.