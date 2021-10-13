1 dead, several injured after 3-car crash in Ocala, police say

article

One person has died after a crash involving three vehicles on Tuesday, police said. Four others were taken to the hospital.

According to police, a red Hyundai SUV left a Red Lobster parking lot and tried to turn eastbound onto SR 200, when it pulled into the path of two vehicles heading westbound.

(Ocala Police Dept.)

The silver Scion t-boned the SUV, which police say caused the Scion to rotate counter-clockwise, and move into the path of the Gray Honda. The Honda then appears to have hit the rear of the Scion.

Munir Shrouf, 56, reportedly died in the hospital at 9:01 p.m. from his injuries. His family was notified.

