1 injured after Corvette ripped apart in Marion County crash, crews say

A car crash that left a white Corvette broken apart in pieces left one person injured Saturday in Marion County, fire officials said.

Several Marion County Fire Rescue units were sent to the crash that happened around 8:24 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 200 and SW 80th Street.

According to MCFR, multiple 911 callers said a white Corvette had gone off the road, and clipped a power pole before the car broke into pieces.

The driver of the Corvette was declared a trauma alert and taken to a local hospital, fire crews said.

Photos from the scene show the horrific aftermath showing parts such as the car's engine lying in some grass.

Traffic along State Highway 200 was detoured as fire crews secured the scene.

The current condition of the driver is unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.