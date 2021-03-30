100,000th vaccination given at Orlando FEMA site

The federal COVID-19 vaccine at Valencia College West Campus reached a huge milestone on Tuesday.

Margie Johnson, 70, received the 100,000th vaccination at the FEMA site. This was Margie's second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Margie walked out of the site holding balloons in celebration.

Over 3 million people across Florida have been vaccinated so far.

The federally-run vaccine site at Orlando's Valencia College campus administered 3,000 first doses on Monday, as the state's age eligibility dropped to 40 and up.

Florida officials announced on Monday that the four federally-supported vaccine sites in Orlando, Tampa, Miami, and Jacksonville will now administer at least 1,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day.

To increase the number of first doses available to distribute, officials said that Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Florida Department of Health to allocate state vaccine allocations to these federal sites.

The four federal vaccine sites will remain open for another four weeks. They were originally set to close on April 28, but will now go until May 26.

The sites are located at:

Valencia College – West Campus: 1800 S. Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811

Tampa Greyhound Track: 755 E. Waters Ave., Tampa, FL 33604

Miami Dade Community College – North Campus: 11380 NW 27th, Miami, FL 33167

Gateway Mall: 5200 Norwood Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32208

The site in Orlando is first-come, first-serve. It operates between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

People will need to bring a valid Florida identification to show proof of residency. Those getting their second dose also need to bring their vaccination card.