11-foot, 1,600-pound great white shark pinged off Florida coast

Acadia is on the move!

OCEARCH says the female shark pinged off the Florida Keys. She had recently made an appearance near Cape Canaveral.

Acadia is nearly 11-feet long and weighs just over 1,600 pounds.

"1,602 lbs female #whiteshark ‘Acadia’ made an appearance off of #CapeCanaveral #Florida and is now visiting the #FloridaKeys," OCEARCH wrote on Sunday in an update on Facebook.

Since being studied and tagged in Nova Scotia back in September, OCEARCH says she’s traveled more than 2,200 miles southbound.

According to its Facebook page, OCEARCH is a "non-profit organization and a recognized world leader in generating critical scientific data related to tracking and biological studies of large apex predators such as great white sharks and other keystone marine species."

