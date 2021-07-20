Official: 11 students, staff test positive for COVID-19 during school summer camp

article

Nearly a dozen students and staff at Viera Elementary School during summer camp tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesman for Brevard County Public Schools.

A spokesman said 11 people tested positive for COVID, but not all of them are students.

The spokesman said it's not clear how many people are under quarantine.

He said the school system is handling the situation the same way since August 2020, with the notification of parents and extra cleaning in high-touch areas.

The spokesman told FOX 35 News that the camp remains open.