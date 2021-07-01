12-year-old shot multiple times in Gainesville, deputies say

article

Authorities are investigating after a 12-year-old was shot in Gainesville early Wednesday.

Deputies say just after 1 a.m., they responded to reports of shots fired in the 6900 block of SW 6th place. That's where they say a 12-year-old victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

"Deputies were able to provide emergency medical assistance until medical personnel arrived on scene and transported the victim to the hospital.

The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

If you have any information on this case please call 352-955-1818. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling (352) 372-STOP (7867).