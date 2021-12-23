13-year-old on bike killed in Orange County hit-and-run crash, FHP says

article

A 13-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a car while riding his bike. Florida Highway Patrol says that driver left the scene.

According to FHP, the driver in a Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound on Montello Drive in Orlando around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The boy was riding eastbound on his bicycle. That's when troopers say the vehicle hit the boy and ran him over.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Missing Florida woman's car found at Wekiwa Springs State Park

The driver left the scene without stopping, FHP said. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office were able to find the driver about a mile away.

The boy died at Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.