14 found living in 'deplorable' Central Florida home, 6 arrested on drug-related charges

article

The Volusia Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics warrant at a DeBary home after receiving multiple complaints and tips about the residence and found 14 people living in deplorable conditions with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. Of the 14, deputies arrested six of them on drug-related charges.

Authorities launched an investigation at the 3 Amigos Road home in August and said there were multiple buys of methamphetamine and heroin that occurred there.

Deputies were able to obtain a search warrant and members of VSO SWAT, the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force, the Deltona Narcotics Enforcement Team and Volusia Bureau of Investigation executed it, resulting in the arrests of: Thomas Moore, 42, Tonya Crandall, 41,Kimberly Marvin, 29, Matthew Flynn, 32, Michael Lortos, 42, and Sebastian Chucci, 42.

MORE HEADLINES:

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Photo via Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Officials found the following at the home:

Methamphetamine – 3.2 grams

Heroin/Fentanyl – 4.8 grams

Crack Cocaine - .9 grams

Alprazolam – 1.3 grams

Oxycodone - .2 grams

Cannabis – 74.5 grams

$3,593

Officials have deemed the home uninhabitable due to unsafe and unsanitary conditions.