14-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Ocala shooting

A teen is accused of being an accomplice in a deadly shooting outside of a convenience store in Ocala.

Jacorie McCullough, 23, died Friday. Police say the 14-year-old arrested did not pull the trigger but is still charged with murder.

MORE NEWS: Orlando FreeFall rider death: Operations manual shows boy exceeded attraction's weight limits

Police say they are looking for several other suspects.

FOX 35 is not naming the 14-year-old boy due to his age.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.

Advertisement



