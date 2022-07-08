14-year-old boy drowns at Daytona Beach, officials say

A 14-year-old boy is dead after beach officials said he drowned in the ocean at Daytona Beach on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Tamra Mulphurs said on July 7, the boy from Altamonte Springs was swimming with friends near the Hard Rock Hotel around 7:30 p.m.

"The three other teens he was swimming with started making their way to shore when they could no longer see him," officials said.

Search efforts were conducted by Beach Safety and the Coast Guard using rescue skis, drones, and rescue swimmers.

The boy was later found less than a mile north of where he went missing at about 9:30 p.m. by bystanders.

Lifesaving measures were performed and he was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Mulphurs reminded swimmers during a news conference on Friday to always try and swim in front of a staffed lifeguard tower and if there isn't one, it's best to avoid going in the water. She also warns that if you find yourself in a rip current, don't panic and try to swim parallel to the shore.

Muphurs says hazardous rip currents have been an issue at beaches over the last few months and they have rescued 1,600 swimmers since the beginning of the year.