15-year-old Florida girl in critical condition after being hit by box truck, deputies say

A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after Polk County deputies said she was hit by a box truck on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at C.R. 547 North and Sophie Lane just north of Davenport School of the Arts in Davenport.

According to the sheriff's office, the girl was walking with other teens in a marked crosswalk at C.R. 547. Deputies said she was the last person in the group to cross the road when she was hit by a box truck traveling south.

The driver of the truck stopped and is cooperating with deputies, the sheriff's office said. The teen was airlifted to a hospital and is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

