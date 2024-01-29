Catholic priest, his sister found shot and killed amid Palm Bay murder investigation: officials

The St. Joseph Catholic community in Palm Bay is mourning the loss of two of their own who were found murdered over the weekend amid a Palm Bay shooting investigation, the Diocese of Orlando said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Most Reverend John Noonan confirmed the identity of the two killed as Father Robert "Bob" Hoeffner and his sister, Sally.

"Throughout his priesthood, Father Hoeffner served the people of God with compassion and humility," Noonan said in a statement. "We will miss his grace-filled presence. We know he and his sister are received by the Lord with mercy and love."

Shortly after 2 p.m, Sunday, Palm Bay police officers were called out to a domestic disturbance at a home on Forgal Avenue NE. The suspect, later identified as Brandon Kapas, 24, was reportedly being disruptive and damaging property during a birthday party taking place at the home.

Photo: Mugshot of Brandon Kapas

In a 911 call, Kapas' uncle warned that his nephew was possibly armed, Palm Bay Police Chief Mariano Augello told reporters during a news conference Monday afternoon.

Before officers confronted Kapas, he shot and killed his grandfather, who was attempting to intervene, according to investigators, and when officers did make contact with Kapas, they said he refused commands, exited the home, and ran toward a vehicle.

Concerned that Kapas might be armed, officers used a Taser on him to prevent anything drastic from happening, the chief added, which led to a brief struggle between Kapas and the officers. Shortly after, police said Kapas broke free, and there was an exchange of gunfire.

Kapas was killed, and two officers were injured during the shootout, the chief said. One of the officers remains hospitalized with serious injuries, but both are expected to recover.

While investigating the case Sunday evening, officers said they discovered an "arsenal of weapons" inside the vehicle and quickly learned the vehicle did not belong to Kapas.

(Palm Bay Police Department)

Officers tried to identify the registered owners of the vehicle – who reportedly lived in the northern part of the city – and when they arrived at the home, they found two people dead. Police confirmed the vehicle was registered with a retired priest who had been found shot and killed at the residence alongside his sister.

Father Hoeffner's murder leaves friends, neighbors in shock

Those who knew Father Robert "Bob" Hoeffner and his sister, Sally, are still trying to process the tragic incident.

"It's all senseless. It all hurts," said Chrissy Kruppenbach, Minister to the Sick at the church.

Father Hoeffner, who was retired, had just celebrated 50 years of priesthood in 2023, she said.

"This is a tragedy for our entire Catholic community," said Kruppenbach, adding that though retired, Father Hoeffner continued to serve his community and the church. "He would listen to [parishioners] their confessions, do anointings. He was a wonderful priest."

Father Robert "Bob" Hoeffner

People in the neighborhood were just coming home from church, tending to their gardens, watching TV, and going about their day as normal when the gunfire erupted. Gabrielle Bolton, who lives down the street from where the shootings occurred, said she couldn’t believe something like this would happen so close to her home.

"I've never heard a gunshot before, but I heard like, 'Poof! Poof! Poof!’ and I’m like, that’s definitely a gunshot. There are policemen over there, and they're like saying, ‘Get him! Get him!’" recalled Bolton. "We were just praying and hoping that people were okay at the time because there's nothing we could do."

Another neighbor, who asked not to be named, said she was already thinking about moving because of this incident.

"It was nerve-wracking; you can hear all the shots and the helicopter," she said. "You shoot them, they don’t come back. Everybody seems to have forgotten there’s a way to settle things. You talk."

Charles Rigsby, Father Hoeffner's next-door neighbor, was still in shock over the whole incident. He said he would help Hoeffner and his sister, who lived together, with things like hooking up their generator during Hurricane Nicole.

"I’d keep an eye on them. I’d see her out in the yard working," he said of Sally, who would come over to give his wife jam from time to time. "She was always invested in her neighbors; she was a very nice lady. I’m real upset."

In a statement, the Diocese of Orlando said:

"We mourn with the St. Joseph Catholic community in Palm Bay over the tragic loss of these four lives as we pray for the repose of their souls and extend our prayers to their families. I share with you that Father Robert ‘Bob’ Hoeffner and his sister, Sally, both were tragically murdered yesterday. Throughout his priesthood, Father Hoeffner served the people of God with compassion and humility. We will miss his grace-filled presence. We know he and his sister are received by the Lord with mercy and love. We also pray for the two police officers who were injured yesterday and for our public servants who safeguard our community, and extend our gratitude to them during this difficult time."

Marissa Redmond, who was a former parishioner and CCD teacher at Saint Joseph’s, said in a statement:

"My heart aches for the community of Palm Bay, and the families and friends that are without a doubt trying to make sense of this tragic act of violence. Father Bob was, and will continue to be, a pillar of the Palm Bay community. He was an exemplary priest of the Catholic faith who led his parish with kindness, compassion & patience. Father Bob’s words and guidance will continue to live on in us all. He is mourned & greatly missed by many. May God bless & keep the PBPD officers recovering from their injuries, and the families suffering losses in the wake of this tragedy."

Officers said Kapas' criminal history consisted of DUI and resisting arrest. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating due to the nature of the case. The motive for the shootings remains unknown.