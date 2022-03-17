2 charged in drive-by shooting that killed teen, woman in Brevard County

Two people are charged in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting in Titusville. However, officers say they believe neither is the shooter.

Officers say Maurice Brown and Rashod Lewis were involved in the shooting that killed a woman and a teenager last week.

The two victims were cousins.

RELATED: Teen playing video games among 2 shot, killed in Titusville, mother says

This happened on 3rd Ave. around 10 p.m. last Wednesday night. The family of the two victims told FOX 35 News that 25-year-old Teressa Henderson and 17-year-old Drayontai Mason were killed. The two victims were cousins.

The boy was playing video games when he was shot, the mother told FOX 35 News.

The grandfather of the victims was emotional when he spoke with FOX 35.

MORE NEWS: Man accused of killing 93-year-old Orange County woman to go before judge

"These people just walking about here, shooting up these children for whatever reason…I'm tired of you killing my family. Leave my family alone!"

A third person is still in the hospital.

Advertisement

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.