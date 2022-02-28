2 launches planned from Space Coast this week
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - We're counting down to two big liftoffs from the Space Coast this week.
This first is from the United Launch Alliance.
It is expected to launch a rocket from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday. The Atlas V rocket will be carrying a new weather satellite into space. The 2-hour launch window for the Atlas V rocket opens at 4:38 p.m.
On Thursday, SpaceX is gearing up for Falcon 9 launch. The rocket will be carrying another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit. The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.
Liftoff for the Falcon 9 is scheduled for 9:32 a.m.
