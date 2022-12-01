Fireworks ignite in Orlando-area warehouse fire leaving several injured

Several people were taken to the hospital following a warehouse fire in Orange County on Thursday evening, fire officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue said dozens of firefighters battled the blaze at 901 Central Florida Parkway in Taft, shortly after 7 p.m.

"The unit that was on fire, they stored fireworks there," said Battalion Chief Garrett Wienckowski with Orange County Fire Rescue. "I do not know the cause of the fire, but it did extend into the fireworks, which caused a chain reaction."

The warehouse is home to multiple businesses, but the fire was contained to just one unit, Chief Wienckowski added. He said there were reports of explosives going off inside the building as crews arrived.

"I had heavy fire through the roof at the back of the building," he explained.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Dozens of Orange County firefighters responded to a warehouse fire in Taft on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The fire ignited fireworks which were stored in a unit at the warehouse. Several were injured inured, including at least two burn patients. [Credit: Orange County Fire Rescue]

Some inside were able to escape or be rescued. Some were initially reported missing, Chief Wienckowski said. At least four patients were transported to area hospitals, but that number could change as more people are accounted for, officials said. Two were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as burn patients.

Among those rescued from the building was a child, said Chief Wienckowski. The conditions of those rescued and those transported to the hospital were not immediately known.

The Florida State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire. No firefighters were injured.