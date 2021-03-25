2 riders pulled from slingshot attraction in Kissimmee after ‘malfunction,’ officials say

Early Friday, crews started working on the Slingshot attraction at Old Town, hours after Osceola County Fire Rescue said the ride malfunctioned, stranding two teenagers 30-40 feet in the air.

Crews with Kissimmee Fire Rescue and Osceola County Fire Rescue pulled two teenage girls off of the ride shortly before midnight on Thursday.

John Stine with Old Town Slingshot told FOX 35 News:

"During the operation of the ride, we had a breach of one of the cables and it caused the ride to shut down. Unfortunately the guests were suspended, but the guests were safe at all times."

The pair had been stuck on the ride for nearly two hours when firefighters used a bucket truck to deliver them to safety after they were suspended approximately 35 feet above the ground.

"Osceola Tower 72 and City of Kissimmee Fire Department Tower 11 worked together tonight to perform a successful high angle rescue of two teens who became stuck, suspended 30-40' in the air on a malfunctioning ride at Old Town, along West U.S. 192 in Kissimmee," Osceola County Fire Rescue posted on its Facebook page.

Witness Brian Hall said he was having dinner in the area with his family when he saw the girls were stuck.

"We’re eating and out of nowhere we hear a cable snap and we see them drop about halfway down," he said.

Hall said the girls had been stuck for about 30-45 minutes at that point and he decided to call 911. "I’m talking to my girlfriend telling her, like why isn’t anyone calling the cops. The people working there they’re trying to handle it on their own. The people around are talking about it, but no one is trying to do something about it, so I decided to call the fire department."

FOX 35 is reaching out to the ride's owner and operator to find out why the ride malfunctioned and if there will be an investigation into it. Typically, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services investigates ride malfunctions. FOX 35 is reaching out to see if an investigator will be assigned to the case.

