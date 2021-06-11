2 teens, a boy and girl, shot in Ocala, police say

article

Ocala police are investigating after they say two teenagers were shot late Thursday night.

Officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired at the Garden Parkside apartments on NW 2nd Street just before midnight.

"When they arrived they found two teenage juveniles, a boy and a girl, with gunshot wounds," police said.

Both teens were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

