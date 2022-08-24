2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development

The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic.

"No threat to Florida yet, but some long range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.

The first is located east-southeast of the Windward Islands and the system could develop slowly over the next several days as it moves into the southeastern Caribbean Sea. Development chances over the next five days are at 20-percent.

The second tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa in a day or two.

"Environmental conditions could support some slow development of this system late this week or over the weekend while it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph" the NHC said. Development chances are 20-percent of the next five days.

The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10 and so far, only three names on the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season list have been used. The next named storm that develops would be Danielle.