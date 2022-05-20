Expand / Collapse search

20 chained-up dogs rescued from home during drug bust in Melbourne, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:09AM
News
FOX 35 Orlando
e82ae749-imageedit_6_4304637406 article

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Police say a search warrant for illegal drugs led to the rescue of 20 dogs that were chained up at a home in Melbourne. 

Antravious Duran McRae was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of cannabis. 

Melbourne police say on Thursday, patrol officers and SWAT team members conducted a search at a home on Southland Ave. after community complaints of illegal drug activity. 

"During the operation, detectives located and seized 1 loaded handgun, 28.7 grams of cocaine, and 8.1 grams of marijuana," police said. 

MORE NEWS: 'I ain't going nowhere': Fire destroys iconic Orlando ice cream shop, owner vows to rebuild

Detectives say they also found 20 dogs chained up on the property that appeared to be poorly cared for. Brevard County Animal Control was called to assist with the dog. Their investigation resulted in 56 civil citations being issued, according to police. 