20 chained-up dogs rescued from home during drug bust in Melbourne, police say

Police say a search warrant for illegal drugs led to the rescue of 20 dogs that were chained up at a home in Melbourne.

Antravious Duran McRae was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of cannabis.

Melbourne police say on Thursday, patrol officers and SWAT team members conducted a search at a home on Southland Ave. after community complaints of illegal drug activity.

"During the operation, detectives located and seized 1 loaded handgun, 28.7 grams of cocaine, and 8.1 grams of marijuana," police said.

Detectives say they also found 20 dogs chained up on the property that appeared to be poorly cared for. Brevard County Animal Control was called to assist with the dog. Their investigation resulted in 56 civil citations being issued, according to police.