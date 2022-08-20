2022 Florida Primary: When do polls open, close on election day?

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 23 for Florida's primary election.

Across the state, polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be permitted to vote. If you arrive after 7 p.m., you will not be able to cast your ballot.

If you are voting in person during the Florida primary election, you must show an ID, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID. Any one of the following photo IDs will be accepted:

Florida driver’s license

Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States passport

Debit or credit card

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs

License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06

Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.

To vote in the Florida primary election, you have to be a Florida resident, a U.S. citizen, and at least 18 years old. You also have to be registered to vote in the state (the deadline to register to vote in the 2022 primary was July 25). For a complete guide to the election, including your polling location, check out our Florida Primary Election Voters' Guide 2022.

The General Election will then be held in the fall on Nov. 8, 2022.