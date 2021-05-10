2,296 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Monday; 52 new deaths

article

The Florida Health Department of Health reported 2,296 new coronavirus cases and 52 additional deaths on Monday.

That brings the statewide total number of cases to 2,272,102, with 35,783 Florida resident deaths and 715 non-resident deaths. The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

As of Monday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 2,738.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Statewide, 9,311,399 had been vaccinated through Sunday. Of that number, 6,452,914 people had completed two-dose vaccination series and 635,141 people had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

