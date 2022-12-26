3 arrested after Florida boy reported missing, later found safe: Gainesville police

Three people have been arrested in connection to a missing person case involving a 13-year-old Gainesville, Florida, boy.

Officers first received a report of the missing child in the early morning hours of Dec. 23. Officers grew concerned because of the circumstances in which the child went missing, combined with impending cold weather.

A statewide child alert was issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, asking the public to be on the lookout for the child.

Investigators later received information leading them to believe the boy was in Clay County. With the assistance of Clay County deputies, the child was found safe and unharmed.

The Gainesville Police Department said Tiffany Meija, Tommy Stephens and Jamie Stephens, were arrested on various charges.

Officers said Meija is accused of interfering with child custody, tampering with evidence and multiple felony drug offenses. According to police, Meija reportedly admitted to taking the boy and driving him outside the area to an unknown home.

The other two suspects are facing charges of child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.