3 fraternities suspended after video shows massive brawl at UCF tailgate

An all-out brawl at the University of Central Florida (UCF) has led to three fraternities being suspended.

The incident happened last weekend at UCF. The massive fight was caught on camera and blew up on social media. A video showed people getting violent during a tailgate at the homecoming football game. It was posted on TikTok, gaining millions of views.

UCF said that they have issued temporary suspends to Phi Beta Sigma, Alpha Phi Alpha, and Omega Psi Phi as a result.

One man who was there said that he saw it start with a shove. He was trying to get a hot grill away from the crowd.

"I’m like okay, they’re pushing rival fraternities. That’s when I see the first punch gets thrown," Brandon Evans said. "We’re just telling people like, ‘Hey! Move away, move away,’ because people were getting backed into the grill. Some people were getting burned off the grill."

No one was arrested after the fight.

