3 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Florida

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday announced three new positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida.

The new cases are in Broward, Miami-Dade, and St. Johns counties. One of the cases is identified as a non-Florida resident who was traveling to the state.

The DOH says out-of-state resident is a 63-year old New York man who is currently in St. Johns County. This man traveled to Florida to attend Daytona Bike Week, which is currently underway and scheduled from March 6-15, 2020. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The New York Department of Health is leading the epidemiological investigation for this individual.

A 56-year old man in Miami-Dade County who tested positive is isolated and will continue to remain so until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.

The third new case has been identified as a 70-year old man in Broward County who is isolated. This individual attended an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Conference in Tampa. The epidemiological investigation is underway.

The DOH recommends all individuals experiencing symptoms who attended either of these events immediately contact their County Health Department or health care provider and self-isolate for 14 Days.

Numbers as of March 11, 2020 Florida residents in-state who have died from COVID-19 2 Florida residents in-state who have tested positive: a confirmed status is given when the "presumptive positive" sample is then confirmed by the CDC. 23 Non-Florida residents in-state who have tested positive: Non-Florida residents who are positive remain in the state and are isolated at a federally designated site until healthy. 3 Florida residents awaiting pending test results 147 Florida residents currently being monitored: The number of people under public health monitoring includes those at risk of having been exposed to COVID-19 who are monitoring their health under the supervision of public health officials. 476

On the national news front, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is sharply restricting passenger travel from 26 European nations to the U.S. and moving to ease the economic cost of a viral pandemic that is roiling global financial markets and disrupting the daily lives of Americans.

In other news, the NBA has suspended its season "until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league's owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

