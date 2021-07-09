3 teens accused of random BB gun attacks in Brevard County

Palm Bay police officers said three teenagers have been arrested, accused of going on a BB gun rampage shooting at random targets.

On June 14, 2021, a bicyclist on Minton Road near the intersection of Malabar Road called police stating he had been struck in the leg with what appeared to be projectiles from a BB gun out of a dark-colored SUV. The person received minor injuries.

On June 29, 2021, a lawn crew working in the area of Bayside Lakes described getting shot at with BB guns while a black Ford Expedition drove by. A second victim who was walking in the area was also struck in the neck and head area. Both of those victims received non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Major Case Unit began an investigation into these similar incidents.

On July 1, 2021, the West Melbourne Police Department received complaints of a black Ford Expedition shooting and striking two victims in Hammock Landings. On July 6, 2021, investigators were able to identify a possible suspect vehicle.

While researching the possible suspect vehicle from the previous incidents, investigators said they obtained a tag and were able to confirm the vehicle being associated with the shooting incidents. Also on July 6, 2021, another citizen was struck with a BB gun in the southeast section of Palm Bay. That victim described a black Ford Expedition as being the vehicle that struck him. That victim received minor injuries.

On July 7, 2021, detectives were able to locate the black Ford Expedition and make contact with three suspects, two of whom are 16. They now face charges ranging from aggravated battery and battery.

