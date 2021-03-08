3 arrested in attack on special needs teen, deputies say

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with an attack on a special needs girl in Palm Coast.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says the 19-year-old victim was terrorized and beaten.

According to deputies, the victim attempted to call 911, but the three suspects wrestled the phone away from her before using a stun gun on her and punching her in the face and head repeatedly. She was eventually able to get away from her attackers.

"Due to her special needs, she just had difficulty communicating these things to the patrol deputies and to the ambulance," said Corp. Austin Rodriguez with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. "It really took several hours of our detectives sitting with her and comforting her and trying to understand exactly what occurred, in order to really get a good baseline of what we were dealing with."

Officials say the three teens have each been charged with robbery with a weapon, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault.

All three suspects were turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Daytona Beach.

