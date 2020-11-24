$300 million unclaimed in Central Florida: Check if some is yours

Searching for some extra holiday cash? Millions are waiting to be claimed right here in Central Florida!

"Just in Orange County alone, $133 million," said Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

As for other Central Florida counties?

"Right now currently based by zip code: Orange county - $133 million dollars, Osceola County - $26 million, Seminole County - $37 million, Volusia county - $49 million, Brevard County - $54 million, and Marion County - $25 million."

Patronis says one in five residents have unclaimed cash or property worth on average $625.



A peek inside the unclaimed property vault in Tallahassee reveals all kinds of contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes.

"If somebody has something in a safe deposit box, our vault in Tallahassee has limited capacity. Once that's at capacity, it's a first in first out. We will auction those items off, but even if you come back for it because it is a true value auction, whatever was sold in that safety deposit box, we will give you the money for what it was sold for: no strings attached, no fees."

To find out if you've got unclaimed cash or property, go FLTreasureHunt.gov. You just have to enter your name and details.

Filling out a claim form won't cost you a dime, but it could net you a few hundred bucks just in time for the holidays!

