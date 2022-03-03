'They have a hitch in their giddy-up': 4 arrested, 1 wanted in Polk County child porn investigation

Polk County detectives say four local men are behind bars for possessing child porn, and officials obtained an arrest warrant for another suspect who is currently in China with his wife and children.

"As young as in diapers. Did you hear what I just said? Children being sexually abused that are as young as being in diapers," Sheriff Grady Judd said Thursday, "and these folks are collecting those images."

Detectives said their investigation began after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children that the five men were transmitting or downloading child porn imagery. Search warrants were served at five of their homes and detectives seized their digital devices.

"They have a hitch in their giddy-up," the sheriff described. "This is normal to them. This is exciting to them. It is a rush or they’re very comfortable in that sexual conduct."

Investigators said the images did not depict Polk County children but they are still trying to identify them.

The suspects have been identified as –

29-year-old Kevin Hairston of Lakeland: Detectives said they found 10 images and videos of children as young as 2 years old being sexually battered. They said the suspect told them he has been actively searching for child pornography for the past two years.

19-year-old Felipe Ortiz of Bartow: Detectives said they found images of children as young as 10 years of age being sexually battered.

21-year-old Deamontavese Sanders of Lakeland: Detectives said they found two images and videos of children as young as 7 years of age being sexually battered. He also told them he shared child porn imagery on the app, Kik, according to the sheriff's office.

17-year-old from Haines City: Detectives said they found 200 images and videos of children as young as 2 years old being sexually battered. Valdez is a senior at Ridge Community High School and, according to detectives, told them he has been viewing child porn since he was a freshman. Sheriff Judd said his agency has requested to try him as an adult.

39-year-old Jianchai Chen of Winter Haven: Detectives said he lives part-time in China with family, and they have since obtained a warrant for his arrest. They said they found 132 images and videos of children as young as 5 years old being sexually battered. When he is in the U.S., detectives said he works at Lucky Wok restaurant in Lake Wales.

"His family was mortified and worked with us completely when we did this investigation," Sheriff Judd said when discussing Chen during a press conference. "He’s not in the country at this moment and time. If he comes back, he will be arrested. If he does not come back, we will work with the Chinese authorities."

Judd said the suspect also had "baby sex toys."

"This is disgusting. His family thinks this is disgusting," the sheriff said. "The world thinks this is disgusting."