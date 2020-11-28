4-month-old reported missing from Marion County found safe
article
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE:
Jacob has been located and he is safe, according to Marion County deputies. No other information has been provided.
EARLIER STORY:
Marion County deputies are asking for the public's help finding 4-month-old Jacob Barlow.
Jacob was last seen on November 24. His last know location is 5453 NW 53rd Street in Ocala.
The Department of Children and Families (DCF) issued a pick-up order for Jacob, but they have not been able to locate the infant.
Advertisement
Authorities believe he is in the custody of his mother, 36-year-old Jennifer Rottmann.
Anyone with information about Jacob’s whereabouts, please call 911.