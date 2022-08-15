4 pets rescued, 2 other pets die in Ocala apartment fire

article

Four cats were rescued from an apartment fire in Ocala by firefighters with Ocala Fire Rescue on Monday morning.

The firefighters were called out to a complex at NE 14th Street and NE 17th Avenue just after 9 a.m. after a passerby reported smoke in the area. They arrived to find a two-story apartment building on fire with smoke billowing from the roof. The firefighters forced their way in through the front door, entered the living room, and spotted the fire in the kitchen, they said.

Four cats were rescued from an apartment fire in Ocala on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Although no people were in the building at the time of the fire, a dog and five cats were located on the second floor. Firefighters used animal oxygen masks to help reverse the effects of smoke inhalation for the four cats, but unfortunately for the dog and one other cat, it was too late.

Due to fire and smoke damages, the apartment was deemed uninhabitable. Units on scene requested assistance for the family from the Red Cross. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.